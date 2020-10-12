12 Dubois County Roads closed for high water

Twelve Dubois County roads are still closed for high water after yesterday’s heavy rainfall.

Dubois County Highway Department says the following roads remain closed until further notice:

-County Road 875 West, South of County Road 150 North

-County Road 50 North, West of County Road 750 West

-Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South

-Old Huntingburg Road, North of County Road 400 South

-County Road 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road

-County Road 400 South, East of US 231

-County Road 130 West, North of 400 South

-Old Road 64, West of Patoka Road

-1st Street- Huntingburg, West of County Road 75 West

-County Road 75 West, South of State Road 64

-County Road 660 South, East of County Road 75 West

-County Road 50 West, Between Old State Road 64 and State Road 64

Transportation officials also say drivers should never drive through flooded roadways.

Remember, “turn around, don’t drown”.