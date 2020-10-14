Dubois County Health Department confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 6 additional cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 1,229 positive cases and 22 deaths.

Out of these 1,229 positive cases, approximately 271 cases are active, and 936 have recovered.

9,219 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Wednesday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.

Due to the increased workloads, the immense amount of calls and responsibilities coming in the near future, the health department will no longer give a daily COVID-19 numbers report.

The Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard has the same information the health department has been sharing on a daily basis.

Residents are asked to visit coronavirus.in.gov for the latest COVID-19 update.

The dashboard is updated at 12 noon daily.