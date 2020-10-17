Farmers to Families Food Box Program to hand out food boxes in Loogootee

Local farmers are helping families in Loogootee with getting food on the table.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program is holding its 2nd distribution day on Tuesday, October 27th, at Loogootee United Methodist Church.

Volunteers will hand out boxes from 4 to 6:30 pm, or until quantities run out.

The boxes are free. All families need to do is pull up and pop open the trunk. Volunteers will take care of loading the boxes.

Participants are asked to enter the church parking lot from Wood Street.

Cars cannot line up early because it will interfere with school traffic.

Approximately 1,100 families will be served.