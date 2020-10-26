Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Engage in Over Two Hour Stand-Off

Police in Gibson County was involved in a two and a half-hour standoff Sunday evening.

Last night, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office was called about a disturbance in Princeton.

The caller told police that 40-year-old Justin Taylor of Rural Patoka had fired a gun at the caller’s home and then drove off. Police began to search for Taylor and found his vehicle at his residence. Police searched Taylor’s home but did not find Taylor.

However, the original caller called the police again and told them that Taylor was at their home with another gun. Officers arrived on the scene and surrounded the home.

Taylor was found and eventually taken into custody.

Taylor was charged with Criminal Recklessness With a Deadly Weapon, Intimidation With a Deadly Weapon, Resisting Law Enforcement, Intimidation of Law Enforcement With a Deadly Weapon, and Attempted Escape. He remains in custody on a $1250 bond.