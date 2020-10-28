Halloween safety tips

Like many things in 2020, trick-or-treating will look a little different this year.

Those participating in the spooky tradition are encouraged to wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose.

Parents or adults taking children trick-or-treating are also encouraged to bring hand sanitizer to use before letting children remove their masks or touch their face.

Practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

Those who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 because of their age or health condition are encouraged to not participate.

Make sure you bring a flashlight, glow stick, or have reflective material on your costume so you can be seen at all times.

Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system.

Walk on sidewalks and look in both directions before crossing the street. Do not walk on the roadway.

Only go to houses with the front porch light on, and never go into a stranger’s house.

If a trick-or-treater gets separated from the group, have them stay where they are, and ask an adult for help.

If you’re driving during trick-or-treating hours, slow down and drive with caution.