Heavy Rains Cause Flooding

Heavy rains have caused some areas to flood overnight.

While the number of roads or locations cannot be confirmed at this time, there have been reports of multiple roads flooded.

Remember, if you encounter water over the roadway turn around; never drive through floodwaters. Just a few inches of water is enough to cause a vehicle to stall and float. This could be a very dangerous and potentially deadly situation. Never drive around signs or barricades to attempt to navigate a flooded road.

Drivers who do can face fines and other legal matters on top of potentially losing their vehicle in the water.

If you do encounter a flooded road without warning, please call INDOT’s customer service line at 855-INDOT4U (463-6848) and report it.