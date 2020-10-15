Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor was tested as a precaution after learning that State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Dr. Box will quarantine for 14 days.

Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, several members of the Governor’s Office and of the State Department of Health was also tested as a precaution.

Governor Holcomb, Dr. Weaver, and the staff members received an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, and all had negative results on both.

According to Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver, the Governor and staff members did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of close contact. When interacting with Dr. Box, they were socially distanced and wore face masks.

“Janet and I are wishing Dr. Box and her family a speedy recovery,” Governor Holcomb says. “The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.”

Governor Holcomb is allowed to resume his normal schedule with vigilance about masking and social distancing.