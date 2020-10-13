Loogootee Getting New Police Chief Come 2021

Loogootee will be getting a new Police Chief.

Next year, Sergeant James Floyd will be the new Chief of Police for the City of Loogootee.

Floyd is a 2003 Graduate of Vincennes University-Jasper Campus with an Applied Science Degree in Law Enforcement. Sergeant Floyd Completed in 2012 Jail Officers Course and in 2015 The Pre-Basic Law Enforcement Course. Sergeant Floyd Graduated in 2017 from The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Sergeant Floyd has been with the Loogootee Police Department since June of 2016.

Floyd takes the position of Police Chief starting January 1st, 2021.