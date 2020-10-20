One new COVID-19 related death and 13 additional cases reported in Dubois County

One new COVID-19 related death and 13 additional cases were reported in Dubois County on Tuesday.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the county now has 1,351 positive cases and 25 deaths.

The state’s dashboard also breaks down the county’s number of COVID-19 cases by age group:

Out of those who have tested positive:

-16.1 % are between the ages of 0 and 19

-18.5% are between 20 and 29 years old

-15.3% are between 30 and 39 years old

-17.7% are between the ages of 40 and 49

-13.9% are between 50 and 59 years old

-7.9% are between 60 and 69 years old

-4.1% are between the ages of 70 and 79

-6.4% are 80 years old and older.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.