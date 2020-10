Drivers may experience a few delays in Jasper this weekend.

The Jasper Street Department, along with its contractor, are paving Hospitality Drive and 100 South on Saturday, October 10th.

Hospitality Drive will remain open during paving, but delays are expected.

100 South will be closed from Dispatch Road to Kimball Boulevard during paving.

This project will proceed barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.