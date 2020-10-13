Pike County Schools To Make Schedule Changes Due to COVID-19

Pike County School Corporation is going through some changes schedule-wise due to COVID-19.

Due to the rising number of quarantined students, Pike County Schools will transition to the Yellow/Hybrid schedule for the remainder of the week, through the Nov. 6th Flex Day.

This transition is to slow the spread and impact of COVID-19 in the coming weeks.



Assuming that the numbers have improved, the schools will resume a normal schedule beginning November 9th.

At this time, athletics will continue as scheduled, just as it did previously when they were on the hybrid schedule.

The following schedule applies to the current dates for the Yellow learning model.

Today, Group A students attend school. On Wednesday, there will be no assignments for students. Instead, there will be Parent/Teacher Conferences. On Thursday and Friday, Group B students will attend school.

From October 19th through the 23rd will be Fall Break.

October 26th through November 5th, the schools will continue the hybrid learning schedule.

November 6th will be a remote learning day for all students.