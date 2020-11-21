Governor Holcomb tests negative after COVID-19 exposure

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor and First Lady began quarantining Tuesday after several members of their security detail tested positive for the virus.

The Governor and the First Lady received both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test and received negative results on both.

The Holcomb’s have not experienced symptoms and will continue a two-week quarantine until December 1st.