Huntingburg Man Arrested in Two-County Chase

A Huntingburg man was arrested in Terre Haute after a two county chase on Wednesday.

After being sideswiped, a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Officer pulled over 48-year-old Jeffrey Frakes of Huntingburg.

While Frakes was cooperative at first, the officer found out that Frakes had multiple warrants out of Dubois County for child fondling, PTR on Dealing Meth, and Assault-Strangulation.

When the officer went to take Frakes into custody, Frakes sped away.

Officers chased Frakes for several miles into Vigo County before Frakes ditched his truck and ran into the woods.

A K-9 was eventually able to find Frakes and apprehend him. Frakes was taken to a local hospital for a dog bite that occurred during his arrest before he was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

Along with his warrants, Frakes faces charges of resisting law enforcement, 4 counts possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, all Level 6 felonies, dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.