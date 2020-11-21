Indiana’s unemployment rate drops to 5.0%

Indiana’s unemployment rate decreased by more than a percentage point last month.

The state’s rate dropped to 5.0% in October, which is still below the national rate of 6.9%.

The state’s jobless rate in September was 6.3%.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 7,271 over the previous month.

This was a result of a decrease of 41,803 unemployed residents and an increase of 34,532 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeing employment, stands at 3.34 million.

The state’s 63.1% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7%.