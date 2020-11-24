Northeast Dubois Adds COVID-19 Restrictions to Sporting Events

The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation is taking steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19 at athletic events this winter.

Events at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School must follow these guidelines:

-face coverings are required and must be worn at all times at all NDIS athletic events

-students athletes are asked to wear face coverings when entering and existing the buildings/gyms, in hallways, restrooms, on the side lines, and benches

-locker rooms are closed and students should come to games dressed and ready to play

-opposing teams must bring their own basketballs to warm up with before games

-athletes should bring their own bottled drinks to stay hydrated, or purchase drinks from the concession stand

-all event personnel must wear face coverings at all times and self-monitor COVID-19 symptoms per CDC guidelines

-only parents/guardians and siblings of basketball players who are too young to stay home alone are allowed to enter

-parents/guardians/siblings must check in at the gate and give the name of the students for which they are attending. Siblings must sit and stay with their parents/guardians during the game

-spectators cannot sit on the bleachers painted in red, and fans are require to wear masks

-fans should practice social distancing when waiting in line at the ticket table, concessions, and restrooms. Avoid congregating inside or outside of the facilities

-hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the venue

-disposable masks will be available at each entrance, if needed

-only essential personnel are allowed on the sideline or bench area at all facilities

The following restrictions are in effect at the Northeast Dubois Junior/Senior High School:

-participants are allowed to have 2 parents/guardians, siblings, and essential personnel attend the event

-concessions will remain closed

-all spectators and event personnel must wear face masks

-due to construction, entrances to the gym will be limited to the back double doors #11. This includes all players, fans, and event personnel

-gates will open no sooner than 30 minutes before the event starts

-hand sanitizing stations will be provided at all entrances

-family pods are highly recommended and encouraged for all attendees

-team benches will be socially distanced from fans, with adequate rows left empty behind the teams

-signs will be posted and fans are encouraged to social distance when waiting in line for restrooms and tickets. Announcements will be made by their PA announcer during the event

-no cheerleaders and live scouting are allowed from opposing schools.

For more information, visit the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation Facebook page.