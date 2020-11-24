Northeast Dubois Adds COVID-19 Restrictions to Sporting Events

The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation is taking steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19 at athletic events this winter.
Events at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School must follow these guidelines:
-face coverings are required and must be worn at all times at all NDIS athletic events
-students athletes are asked to wear face coverings when entering and existing the buildings/gyms, in hallways, restrooms, on the side lines, and benches
-locker rooms are closed and students should come to games dressed and ready to play
-opposing teams must bring their own basketballs to warm up with before games
-athletes should bring their own bottled drinks to stay hydrated, or purchase drinks from the concession stand
-all event personnel must wear face coverings at all times and self-monitor COVID-19 symptoms per CDC guidelines
-only parents/guardians and siblings of basketball players who are too young to stay home alone are allowed to enter
-parents/guardians/siblings must check in at the gate and give the name of the students for which they are attending. Siblings must sit and stay with their parents/guardians during the game
-spectators cannot sit on the bleachers painted in red, and fans are require to wear masks
-fans should practice social distancing when waiting in line at the ticket table, concessions, and restrooms. Avoid congregating inside or outside of the facilities
-hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the venue
-disposable masks will be available at each entrance, if needed
-only essential personnel are allowed on the sideline or bench area at all facilities
The following restrictions are in effect at the Northeast Dubois Junior/Senior High School:
-participants are allowed to have 2 parents/guardians, siblings, and essential personnel attend the event
-concessions will remain closed
-all spectators and event personnel must wear face masks
-due to construction, entrances to the gym will be limited to the back double doors #11. This includes all players, fans, and event personnel
-gates will open no sooner than 30 minutes before the event starts
-hand sanitizing stations will be provided at all entrances
-family pods are highly recommended and encouraged for all attendees
-team benches will be socially distanced from fans, with adequate rows left empty behind the teams
-signs will be posted and fans are encouraged to social distance when waiting in line for restrooms and tickets. Announcements will be made by their PA announcer during the event
-no cheerleaders and live scouting are allowed from opposing schools.
For more information, visit the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation Facebook page.
