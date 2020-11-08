Santa Claus man arrested after driving impaired with two year-old son in car

A Santa Claus man is facing charges after driving impaired with his two-year-old son in the car.

State Troopers pulled over 27-year-old Brandon Sadler for making unsafe lane movements on I-64 in Gibson County on Friday afternoon.

After smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle, police called for a K-9.

Marijuana wax and paraphernalia were found inside the car.

Sadler’s son was turned over to relatives.

Sadler was arrested and charged with Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years old, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.