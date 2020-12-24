24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County on Monday

Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the weekend in Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 110 new cases on Saturday, 98 cases on Sunday, and 24 additional cases were reported on Monday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 3,400 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 18.9%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronanvirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.