BMV announces holiday hours

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced their holiday hours.

All BMV branches will be closed on Thursday, December 24th, and Friday, December 25th, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, December 26th.

All branches will also be closed on Friday, January 1st, for the Near Year’s Holiday.

Branches reopen for normal business hours on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.