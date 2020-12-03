CDC Updates Quarantine Guidance

The CDC has updated quarantine guidance for people who are deemed a close contact to a positive COVID-19 person.

There are now three options for a quarantine period for close contacts.

The first is that Quarantine would end after day 14 if the person has not developed any symptoms. This is the ideal quarantine to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and recommended for those who work with high risk population or for those who can work remotely.

Quarantine could end after Day 10 if the person has not had a COVID 19 test and has not developed any symptoms.

Quarantine could also end after Day 7 if the person tested negative for COVID-19 on day 5, 6, or 7 and has not developed any symptoms.

We are asking the public and all employers to follow these quarantine guidelines and we support your decision regarding which quarantine option(s) you decide to enact to help protect our community.

There is no guidance change for a positive person. They continue with the 10-day isolation from symptom onset or 10-day isolation from the positive test date if they did not have any symptoms.