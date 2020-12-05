Friends of the Ferdinand Library to hold Second Saturday Basement Book Sale

Christmas is less than three weeks away. Is there a book lover on your list you still need to buy for?

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library is holding their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, December 12th as long as the county stays in a code ORANGE status for COVID-19.

Visitors are asked to enter through either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Community Center parking lot.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Christmas and holiday books will be featured this month, along with inspirational books to help with setting those important New Year’s resolutions.

This month’s sale also includes more history, biographies, science, self-help, religion, and western books.

Authors include Danielle Steel, Jeffery Deaver, Patricia Cornwell, Nora Roberts, Mary Higgins Clark, and James Patterson.

There is also a special table full of first editions and autographed books. Two sets of Childcraft books from 1963 and 1974 are also available for sale.

All hardback books are $1 and paperbacks are $0.50 cents. Children’s books, puzzles, games, and special books have various prices.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcome and appreciated.

All profits from the sale go towards adults, children, and teen activities at the library.

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will use the recently donated funds to purchase several children’s books on diversity as well as a number of VOX books.

Friends of the Ferdinand Library membership pamphlets are available at the sale and at the library’s main desk.

To receive the latest updates, follow the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on Facebook!