Governor Holcomb signs executive order to curb non-emergency procedures; tighten COVID-19 county requirements

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has released more information about tightening the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Hospitals are required to postpone non-emergent or non-critical procedures from Wednesday, December 16th, through Sunday, January 3rd to preserve intensive care unit capacity and to lessen the strain on health care workers. Postponed procedures include those that are unlikely to cause risk to a patient’s prognosis. Hoosiers who need medical assistance are encouraged to continue seeing their doctor or go to a hospital.

The executive order also limits the number of people allowed to attend social gatherings based on the color metric of the county. Local health departments are no longer allowed to grant permission for larger events beginning Sunday, December 13th.

The color metrics map is updated at noon every Wednesday at coronavirus.on.gov.

Among the new requirements are:

Red: The county has very high positivity and community spread. When a county is in the Red metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to Orange or lower for two weeks.

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 25 people.

K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to participants, support personnel, and parents/guardians plus their minor children.

Orange: The county’s community spread is approaching high levels. These requirements are in effect when a county reaches the Orange metric and remain until a county moves to Yellow or Blue for two straight weeks.

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 50 people.

K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to 25 percent capacity in consultation with local health departments.

Yellow: The county has a moderate community spread.

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 100 people.

K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to 25 percent capacity in consultation with local health departments.

Blue: The county has a low community spread.

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 250 people.

K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to 25 percent capacity in consultation with local health departments.

Regardless of a county’s color code, community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue but are limited to participants, support personnel, and parents/guardians and their minor children.

College and professional sports may continue with participants, support personnel, and family members. A local health department may approve a plan for up to 25 percent capacity.

Face coverings are required for all Hoosiers. Businesses of all types are required to place clearly visible signs at their public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required.

All customers in restaurants and bars are required to be seated. Tables, counters, or other seating arrangements must be spaced six feet apart.

The executive order is effective through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm