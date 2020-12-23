Jasper featured across North America in Business View Magazine

Jasper is getting recognized across North America for its economic development.

Business View Magazine is spotlighting Jasper in an exclusive feature titled “Embracing Diversity”- part of the magazine’s focus on Growth and Economic Development in U.S. cities

This in-depth profile describes the inviting and inclusive city of Jasper. The City lives up to its reputation as one of America’s best communities. Ideally situated less than half an hour away from popular Indiana attractions, such as French Lick Casino and Patoka Lake, Jasper excels as a stand-alone destination and the county seat of Dubois County. Residents and visitors can enjoy the city’s rich history while exploring the beautiful parks and trails or enjoying the diverse art, entertainment, shopping, and dining experiences.

A revitalization plan to draw tourists and residents to downtown Jasper began almost 20 years ago. The project included The Spirit of Jasper Train & Depot, which offers tours, dining and meeting spaces on historic train cars, and in the rebuilt depot. The Jasper City Mill, a project completed in 2008, was designed after two previous mills from the same location and built from original parts obtained from France and Virginia. It is a working mill that grinds corn for cornmeal, which is sold in the attached country store. The 25-foot diameter waterwheel is a favorite attraction for visitors to the area and can be seen from the Jasper Riverwalk, another part of the original downtown improvement plan.

At its heart, Jasper is a city with a rich history built on community values, entrepreneurship, and faith. “I really believe that we take it for granted, but visitors comment all the time that people here are so nice and understanding,” says Mayor Vonderheide. “It’s a value system we grew up with, and people that move in here, embrace it. There are always hiccups, but for the most part, it seems that diversity and inclusion is something our small town has embraced. When you consider the Quality of Place/Life initiatives that have been implemented in Jasper, in addition to the long-standing, strong business culture, it’s an ideal site for potential expansion possibilities or even for a new business start-up.”

To read the full article, visit businessviewmagazine.com/jasper-indiana-embracing-diversity.