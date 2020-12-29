State Road 37 to close in Martinsville starting January 2nd for faster, safer I-69 construction

If you’re planning on traveling north anytime soon, then you’ll want to keep this in mind.

Nearly five miles of State Road 37 in Martinsville is scheduled to close between State Road 39 and Morgan Street starting this Saturday, January 2nd.

This closure is expected to last most of 2021 and will allow crews to work faster and safer on the I-69 Finish Line construction through Martinsville.

The official detour for north-south state highway traffic follows State Road 39, State Road 67, and State Road 144.

Long-distance traffic is encouraged to avoid the construction altogether and use alternate routes including I-65, State Road 135, and I-70.

Several east-west roads will stay open during the closure to provide local access across State Road 37. Local traffic in Morgan County is encouraged to use hands-free mapping apps that include real-time traffic.

Here’s what to expect:

-The closure will start with State Road 37 southbound on Saturday morning. Law enforcement officers will direct traffic while crews change and uncover signs to install barricades.

-Work will continue non-stop until both directions of State Road 37 are closed. This is expected to be in effect by Saturday afternoon.

-When coming into Martinsville, northbound State Road 37 traffic will be shifted to a new placement and continue straight onto State Road 39/Morton Avenue. The existing State Road 37 northbound ramps at State Road 39 will be closed for reconstruction.

-Once State Road 37 is closed to north-south traffic, Martinsville roads remaining across the work zone will be restriped and traffic signals will be removed. A portion of the existing State Road 37 pavement will be used to provide a temporary connection for State Road 44 to State Road 252/Hospital Drive. Reuben Drive will also be closed west of State Road 37 for interchange construction during this time.

For more information and to access maps, visit i69finishline.com/closure.