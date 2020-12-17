Three Indianapolis Men Arrested in Daviess Count on Dealing Charges

Three men from Indianapolis are behind bars after a traffic stop in Daviess County

State troopers pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 69 on Tuesday night.

During the traffic stop, troopers discovered that the three men inside the vehicle were in possession of over 1.7 pounds of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and $31,080 of US currency.

The three men, identified as 24-year-old Nardo Watson, 27-year-old Devontae Waddell, and 29-year-old Joshwin Spearman, were all arrested for dealing and possession of marijuana.

Waddel was also charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

State police and DEA detectives are still investigating the case.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.