County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 21, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,733 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths on Thursday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 601,937 positive cases and 9,218 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,525 cases, 78 deaths
- Pike- 1,156 cases, 26 deaths
- Spencer- 1,880 cases, 19 deaths
- Perry –1,512 cases, 27 deaths
- Martin – 723 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,660 cases – 73 Deaths
- Orange – 1,563 cases – 33 Deaths
- Knox- 3,331 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 783 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,369 cases, 27 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,874 cases – 78 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,655 cases- 59 Deaths
- Warrick- 6,651 cases – 97 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 19,160 cases – 246 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
