County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 21, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,733 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths on Thursday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 601,937 positive cases and 9,218 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,525 cases, 78 deaths

Pike- 1,156 cases, 26 deaths

Spencer- 1,880 cases, 19 deaths

Perry –1,512 cases, 27 deaths

Martin – 723 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,660 cases – 73 Deaths

Orange – 1,563 cases – 33 Deaths

Knox- 3,331 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 783 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,369 cases, 27 deaths

Lawrence- 3,874 cases – 78 Deaths

Gibson- 3,655 cases- 59 Deaths

Warrick- 6,651 cases – 97 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 19,160 cases – 246 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.