Dubois County Health Department Opens District Wide COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Dubois County Health Department, in collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Health, will host a district widemass vaccination clinic to administer1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in this one-day event! This is a great opportunity for any eligible individual looking for an appointment or anyone looking to receive the vaccination sooner than a future appointment already scheduled.

When: Saturday, January23, 2021 – (2nd Dose will be February 20, 2021 same location)

Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pmand 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

Where: Jasper Middle School – 3600 Portersville Road, Jasper IN 47546

Parking: Please use the NORTHSIDE parking lot behind the school building (follow the signs)

Who: Anyone eligible according to the Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.

The only way to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is by scheduling an appointment at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 for those individuals who do not have internet access.

** choose ( Dubois Co. HD Jasper Middle Sch VAX ) clinic site for this one-day event**

Please arrive as close to your scheduled appointment time as possible to keep the clinic running on time and to help us maintain social distancing requirements.

We will continue to share the information as more clinics become available here in Dubois County.