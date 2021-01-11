Human Remains Found in Daviess County Identified

Human remains found in Daviess County have been confirmed to be those of a missing man.

The remains of 72-year-old Dan Grannan were found September 12, 2020, in the Maysville Area of Daviess County.

Grannan had been missing since August 2019.

After testing had been done, it was confirmed over the weekend that the remains were those of Grannan.

Daviess County Sheriff Gary Allison says Grannan’s family has been notified.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says their still investigating Grannan’s disappearance. If anyone has information, they should call 812-254-1060.