Huntingburg Police investigating after finding two suspicious packages

The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for information after locating two suspicious packages on Wednesday.

Officers received a call about a suspicious package in the alleyway in the 300 block of East 4th Street around 1:44 pm.

Once the package was identified, the Indiana State Police was contacted for assistance. The package was investigated by the ISP EOD team and made safe.

Officers then found a second suspicious package while doing a secondary sweep of the area. This package was also investigated by the ISP EOD team and deemed safe.

Both packages were taken into custody by the Huntingburg Police Department.

Police say the person in the photo is considered a witness and or a person of interest in these incidents.

If you have information, contact Detective Sergeant Stivers with the Huntingburg Police Department at (812)-683-3003.