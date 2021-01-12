Memorial Hospital now accepting Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award nominations

Have you ever had a physician who made a lasting impact on your life?

Memorial Hospital is now accepting nominations for its annual Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award.

The award is based on outstanding job performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s Mission Statement and the Core Values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality, and Justice. To be accepted as a nominee, a physician must be classified as a member of the hospital’s Active Medical Staff for a minimum of 12 months and be in good standing with the Medical Staff.

The hospital’s Mission Committee will review all nominations. The top six nominations will be forwarded for review by a selection committee made of Medical Staff officers, the President and CEO, the VP of Medical Affairs and CMO, the Executive Director of Mission Integration, and the Vice President of Patient Services/Chief Nursing Officer of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

The LCM Outstanding Physician Award will be presented by the Medical Staff President during the hospital’s Medical Staff Appreciation Banquet.

To nominate a physician, complete and submit a nomination form to Memorial Hospital’s Medical Staff Coordinator, Michele Rose, by Sunday, January 31st.

For more information and to get a nomination form, contact Michele Rose at (812)-996-0675 or mrose@mhhcc.org, or log onto the hospital’s website at mhhcc.org.