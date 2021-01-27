Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division Announces Lewis as Technical Director

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane’s Division has announced its female technical director.

Dr. Angie Lewis will serve as the senior civilian at the command, which consists of over 3,800 military and government civilians who provide the navy with the acquisition, engineering, in-service engineering, and technical support for sensors, electronics, electronic warfare, and special warfare weapons.

Dr. Lewis has over 30 years of experience. She recently served as the Business Director and Corporate Operations Department Manager at NSWC. She was responsible for an integrated approach to investment and resource planning to ensure strong technical health and relevant capabilities are in place for the execution of Electronic Warfare and Strategic Systems.

Dr. Lewis says she is humbled to serve as the Technical Director.

She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Ball State University, and her doctorate degree in Management at Sullivan University.

She also holds a Public Management Certificate, School of Public and Environmental Affairs from Indiana University.