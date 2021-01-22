Over a half-ton of lights collected in Christmas Lights Recycling Program

The Dubois County Solid Waste District had another successful Christmas Lights Recycling Program.

1,555 pounds of Christmas lights were recycled at the Jasper Rural King and SWMS Process Center between December and January.

This is the third year in a row where over a half-ton of light strands were diverted from the landfill through this program.

“If you took all those strands of lights and connected them, it would be over 6 miles, and would go from Huntingburg along State Road 64 all the way to St. Anthony! Recycling is part of a circular economy, and helps our local economy much more than disposal,” says Dubois County Solid Waste District Director, Carla Striegel-Winner.

The Solid Waste District plans to offer the program again next season.

This recycling program was in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District. For more information, head to duboiscountyrecycles.org, visit their Facebook page, or call the Process Center at (812)-482-7865.