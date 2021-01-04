65-year-old Patrick B. “Jake” Jacobs, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:01 p.m., on the 100th birthday of his mother, Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jake was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 4, 1955, to Robert and Josephine (Schmitt) Jacobs. He married Debra Little on July 10, 1993.

He was a 1974 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a general manager at Farbest Foods for 38 years.

Pat was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed going on family trips, camping, playing cards with his friends and family, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Jacobs, Jasper, IN, five children, Craig (Danielle) Jacobs, St. Anthony, IN, Daniell (Rick) Stenftenagel, Jasper, IN, Dana Foy, St. Anthony, IN, Amber (Trevar) Fischer, Ferdinand, IN, and Dustin (Mallory) Bolin, Jasper, IN, 13 grandchildren, four siblings, Bob (Linda) Jacobs, Evansville, IN, Aaron (Linda) Jacobs, Shawnee, KS, Ann Kinder, Omaha, NE, and Linda Fleck, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and one brother, Joseph Jacobs.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.