Several local counties upgraded to CODE RED designation for COVID-19

Several other Southern Indiana counties are now under a CODE RED designation for COVID-19.
The Indiana State Department of Health updated the color-coded county metrics map on Wednesday afternoon.
The map now has Dubois, Pike, Spencer, Martin, Daviess, Orange, Posey, Lawrence, Gibson, Warrick, and Vanderburgh counties in a red designation.
This means:
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 25 people.
- K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to participants, support personnel, and parents/guardians plus their minor children.
Knox, Crawford, and Perry counties are under an orange designation for COVID-19.
This means:
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 50 people.
- K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to 25 percent capacity in consultation with local health departments.
The ISDH color-coded county metrics map is updated each Wednesday.
For more information and to see the map, visit coronavirus.in.gov.
