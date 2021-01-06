Several local counties upgraded to CODE RED designation for COVID-19

Several other Southern Indiana counties are now under a CODE RED designation for COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health updated the color-coded county metrics map on Wednesday afternoon.

The map now has Dubois, Pike, Spencer, Martin, Daviess, Orange, Posey, Lawrence, Gibson, Warrick, and Vanderburgh counties in a red designation.

This means:

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 25 people.

K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to participants, support personnel, and parents/guardians plus their minor children.

Knox, Crawford, and Perry counties are under an orange designation for COVID-19.

This means:

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 50 people.

K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue with attendance limited to 25 percent capacity in consultation with local health departments.

The ISDH color-coded county metrics map is updated each Wednesday.

For more information and to see the map, visit coronavirus.in.gov.