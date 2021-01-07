Three people injured in two-vehicle crash in Jasper

Three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jasper.

It happened on 2nd Avenue near the Meridian Road intersection on Thursday afternoon.

45-year-old Misty Melvin of Loogootee was going eastbound on 2nd Avenue when she disregarded the traffic signal and crashed into a van driven by 52-year-old Marilssa Bledsoe of Taswell.

Melvin and a juvenile passenger complained of pain and were transported to Memorial Hospital by EMS.

Bledsoe was treated for pain at the scene and released.

Melvin’s 2003 Toyota Camry and Bledsoe’s 2018 Ford Econoline are a total loss.

Melvin was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.