Two novices join Benedictine community at Saint Meinrad

Two novices are joining the Benedictine community at Saint Meinrad.

Novices Connor Zink and Matthew Morris were clothed in the Benedictine habit at Saint Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad on Tuesday, January 19th. They now begin a year of monastic formation, including the study of the Rule of St. Benedict and monastic history.

Novice Connor is 24-years-old and is from West Chester, Ohio. He was homeschooled and later earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Catholic Studies from Marian University in 2018. He previously worked at Meijer and volunteered at his parish, St. Maximilian Kolbe in Liberty, Ohio.

Novice Matthew is a 33-year-old native of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. After graduating from Newport Central Catholic High School, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Theology from Bellarmine University.

He worked for The Kroger Co. for 18 years in a variety of positions. His home parish was St. Catherine of Siena in Ft. Thomas.

Novices take a year off from formal studies and trades. The novitiate is a time of prayer and learning intended to help a novice discern his vocation as a monk. At the end of this year, a novice may be permitted to profess temporary vows of obedience, fidelity to the monastic way of life, and stability in the community of Saint Meinrad.