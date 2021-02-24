100 Cooks Who Care Put Off To 2022

A popular fundraising effort has been put off for another year.

Old National Bank is postponing their 100 Cooks Who Care event, formerly known as 100 Men Who Cook to Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

This will help the bank and sponsors keep everyone safe during the pandemic and allow the time and fundraising capability to run a successful event in 2022 for Crisis Connection and Mentors for Youth.

If you would like to donate to the organizations, visit crisisconnectioninc.org/donate, or mentors4youth.com/donate.