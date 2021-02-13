30 NASCAR Driver/Team Combinations Use JASPER® 4-Speed Transmissions in 2021

It may be only the second month of 2021, but for Jasper Engines and Transmissions, the year is already being successful.

The JASPER 4-Speed Transmission is being used by 18 team/driver combinations for the 2021 NASCAR® Cup Series.

It is also being used by 12 team/driver combinations for the 2021 NASCAR® Xfinity Series.

The following NASCAR® Cup Series teams are using the JASPER 4-Speed Transmission in 2021: Stewart-Haas Racing, with drivers Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe, and Cole Custer. Joe Gibbs Racing, with drivers Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex, Jr., and Christopher Bell. Richard Childress Racing, with drivers Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick. MBM Motorsports, with drivers Timmy Hill and Chad Finchum. Richard Petty Motorsports, with driver Erik Jones. 23XI Racing, with driver Bubba Wallace. Trackhouse Racing Team, with driver Daniel Suarez. Kaulig Racing, with driver Kaz Grala. Live Fast Motorsports, with driver BJ McLeod, and Gaunt Brothers Racing, with driver Ty Dillon.

The following NASCAR® Xfinity Series teams are using JASPER 4-Speed Transmissions in 2021: Joe Gibbs Racing, with drivers Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton and a fourth driver on a rotating basis. Stewart-Haas Racing, with driver Riley Herbst. Kaulig Racing, with drivers Jeb Burton, Justin Haley, and AJ Allmendinger. MBM Motorsports, with drivers Timmy Hill, Chad Finchum, and a third driver on a rotating basis, and RSS Racing, with driver Ryan Sieg.

“We are excited to have the iconic Richard Childress Racing team use the JASPER 4-Speed Transmission for 2021, along with the new 23XI team owned by Michael Jordan,” JASPER Manager, Mark Harrah, says. “With 2021 being our final year in the NASCAR Cup Series, we’re preparing for our best season ever.”

2020 was another highly successful season for drivers using the JASPER 4-Speed Transmission.

NASCAR® Cup Series cars equipped with JASPER products accounted for 19 wins, 89 top-five finishes, and 164 top-ten finishes in 2020.

NASCAR® Xfinity Series Drivers using JASPER products accounted for 21 wins in 2020.