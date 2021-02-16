CenterPoint Energy asks Indiana South customers to lower thermostats to conserve energy during extreme cold

CenterPoint Energy is asking Indiana South Customers to temporarily turn down the thermostat to conserve natural gas.

This includes customers in Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

If possible, customers are asked to reduce their thermostat settings to 60-65 degrees during the day when at home and lower the setting an additional 5-10 degrees when asleep away from home through Friday morning.

Although the area is not currently in an emergency situation, the gas company is asking for customers’ help with conserving natural gas. This will help ensure that all customers continue to have gas services to stay safe and warm during the extreme cold weather.

For more tips on how to save energy, visit vectren.com/saveenergy.

CenterPoint Energy also provides a safety reminder in case of a suspected gas leak: If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas inside or near your home, leave the area immediately on foot and don’t turn any electrical devices on or off, don’t use a garage door opener and never use any phone until you are outside and away. When you are at a safe distance, report the potential leak by calling both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 1-800-227-1376.