County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 12, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 86 additional deaths on Friday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 646,425 positive cases and 11,960 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,812 cases, 104 deaths

Pike- 1,259 cases, 30 deaths

Spencer- 2,108 cases, 28 deaths

Perry –1,693 cases, 35 deaths

Martin – 793 cases, 15 deaths

Daviess – 2,823 cases – 91 Deaths

Orange – 1,697 cases – 49 Deaths

Knox- 3,526 cases, 82 deaths

Crawford- 891 cases, 13 deaths

Posey- 2,548 cases, 31 deaths

Lawrence- 4,102 cases – 111 Deaths

Gibson- 3,962 cases-80 Deaths

Warrick- 7,239 cases – 139 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 20,793 cases – 364 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.