County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 12, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 86 additional deaths on Friday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 646,425 positive cases and 11,960 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,812 cases, 104 deaths
- Pike- 1,259 cases, 30 deaths
- Spencer- 2,108 cases, 28 deaths
- Perry –1,693 cases, 35 deaths
- Martin – 793 cases, 15 deaths
- Daviess – 2,823 cases – 91 Deaths
- Orange – 1,697 cases – 49 Deaths
- Knox- 3,526 cases, 82 deaths
- Crawford- 891 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey- 2,548 cases, 31 deaths
- Lawrence- 4,102 cases – 111 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,962 cases-80 Deaths
- Warrick- 7,239 cases – 139 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 20,793 cases – 364 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
