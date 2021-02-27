County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (February 27, 2021)

Indiana is making significant progress in vaccinating those who are the most at risk for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 981,769 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 552,241 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

8,037 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 4,847 have been fully vaccinated.

2,633 Pike County residents have gotten their first dose, and 1,489 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,696 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, and 2,133 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,585 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 786 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,850 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 2,339 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,193 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 641 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,292 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,900 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,178 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,526 residents are fully vaccinated.

5,222 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 3,467 residents have been fully vaccinated.

13,300 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 9,188 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.