Dubois County Solid Waste District to hold special Saturday hours next month

If you live in Dubois County and can’t make it to the District Process Center during the week, then this event is for you!

The Dubois County Solid Waste District is holding their first round of Special Saturday Hours of 2021 next month!

The monthly event takes place on Saturday, March 6th, from 9 am to 12 noon.

Items that are normally accepted at the processing center will be accepted during this time.

This includes electronics, appliances, household hazardous waste materials (HHW), fluorescent bulbs, cooking oil, large metal items, and tires.

Unloading assistance will not be provided, so you will need to bring a helper if you can’t unload items yourself.

Residents are required to wear face-coverings when on-site and are asked to stay inside their vehicles until they are greeted by the attendant.

One resident will be served at a time, so plan for delays.

Process Center Saturday is for Dubois County residents only and no businesses will be accepted.

Larger loads will be refused and referred to the Blackfoot landfill in Winslow.

Since the 8 county drop sites are currently not taking some items due to COVID-19 precautions, the Process Center is also accepting magazines, books, batteries, and film/bag plastic until the sites begin taking these items again.

The next Saturday event is scheduled for Saturday, April 10th.

For more information, visit duboiscountyrecycles.org or call the District at (812)-482-7865.