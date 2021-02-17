Jasper Mayor provides update on Natural Gas Emergency

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide has released an update on the city’s Natural Gas Emergency.

Numerous gas processing plants are still offline.

The Natural Gas System across the Midwest has and will continue to see supply cuts impacting come, and potentially everyone.

Vonderheide says Jasper’s Gas Utility Consultant is asking that the city limits usage to the greatest extent possible.

Residents are asked to lower thermostats to below 68 degrees, shut down schools, request industrial and commercial businesses to STOP production, and all business lower their thermostats.

Jasper’s gas consultant is seeing more companies institute similar restrictions since storage levels are low in many pipelines.

This notice is applicable through Sunday morning, even if temperatures warm up..and prices will remain multiples of 3 to 100 times or more.

For more information, visit the city of Jasper’s Facebook page.