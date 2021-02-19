Jasper Natural Gas Emergency lifted

Jasper residents are no longer under a Natural Gas Emergency.

The Jasper Gas Department says the natural gas supply to the City has stabilized enough to allow customers to return to their normal operations, effective immediately.

Weather conditions are forecasted to improve over the next few days, and the pipelines are beginning to increase production.

More natural gas is now available to the City through Tetco, and AnR remains restricted but available.

The City of Jasper thanks residents for their cooperation through this unprecedented event.