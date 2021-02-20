Over 22 Boats Damaged in Fire at Patoka; Cause of Fire Still Under Investigation

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fire that damaged or destroyed twenty-two boats at Hoosier Hills Marina located at Patoka Lake.

Just before 9:00am Friday morning, smoke was seen coming from a boat in the “A” dock.

Eleven boats were a complete loss in the blaze. Three boats sank.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshalls Office. No injuries were reported.

The marina is closed at this time while fire crews continue to monitor for potential hot spots. Staff from the marina are working to contact the affected boat owners.