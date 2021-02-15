Two Juvenilles Dead After Crash in Orange County

An accident in Orange County claimed two lives over the weekend.

Sunday night, a vehicle was traveling on County Road 500 North when it lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle flipped multiple times before landing on the roof in a field.

Four juveniles were in the vehicle at the time. Two were found dead at the scene. The other two were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.