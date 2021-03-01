2021 Petersburg Polar Plunge Raises Over $50,000 Despite COVID Obstacle

Those freezin’ for a reason had to do so a bit differently this year.

The 2021 Petersburg Polar Plunge was held this past Saturday at Prides Creek Park to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.

This event had fundraisers from around the area raise money and take a plunge into cold water to signify the money they raised.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only plungers and volunteers were allowed to attend the annual charity event.

South Regional Manager for Special Olympics Indiana Francie Smith says she didn’t know what to expect at this year’s event.

“We had to talk to our local health departments and get approval from them. We just have a lot of safety protocols to have in place and we were limited to how many people we can have on the beach at one time. With that, we couldn’t have spectators but we had plungers and we have plenty of plungers.”

In total 130 plungers raised a total of $50,400 for Special Olympics Indiana.

To learn more about the Polar Plunge, head to SOIndiana.org/polar-plunge