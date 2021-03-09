Body Found in Ohio River; Officers Believe Foul Play Was Not Involved

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a body that was discovered in the Ohio River.

A tugboat operator called 911 to report a body in the water near the Newburgh Dam on Monday afternoon.

The Newburgh Fire Department responded by boat and was able to locate and recover the victim.

The identity of the victim is currently unknown. Officials are working to identify the victim with fingerprints and x-rays.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10th.

Officers do not believe foul play was involved.

If anyone has information about this case, contact ICO Central Dispatch at (812)-837-9536.