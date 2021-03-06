College Goal Sunday Set for March 7th

Financial aid professionals throughout the state are volunteering to help college students and their families open the door to financial aid this weekend.

The first College Goal Sunday of 2021 starts at 2pm on March 7th.

The free program helps Indiana students and their families with filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

The FASFA must be filed by April 15th to be eligible for Indiana Financial Aid.

For more information, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.