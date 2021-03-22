County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 22, 2021)

More Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, 954,578 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

In Dubois County, 7,759 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Daviess County, 3,654 residents are fully vaccinated.

In Martin County, 1,439 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Orange County, 3,750 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Crawford County, 1,179 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Perry County, 3,197 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Spencer County, 2,789 residents are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 5,035 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Pike County, 2,534 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Warrick County, 13,267 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.