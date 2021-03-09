Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scams

Multiple scams are making their way around Daviess County.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s office says the scams have the same theme.

The scammer says they are an officer with the sheriff’s office or even a federal officer.

They tell you they have a warrant out for your arrest and demand you pay the entire bond, or a portion of it, over the phone.

The sheriff’s office and the federal government does not call and tell you that you have a warrant and will not ask you to pay the bond over the phone.

Other scams may involve receiving a check in the mail, for various reasons.

They ask you to cash the check and send back a portion of the money.

Do not cash the check and throw it away.

Never give out any personal information on the phone. Hang up the phone and block the number.